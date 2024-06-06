Caitlin Clark Is Being “Targeted,” Says Veteran UConn Women’s Basketball Coach

Geno Auriemma, a Basketball Hall of Famer and veteran coach of the University of Connecticut women’s team, said he thinks Indiana Fever player and No. 1 draft choice Caitlin Clark has been “targeted” with physical play.

“Is she facing the rookie challenge, the rookie hardships that are inherent with being a rookie? Yes,” Auriemma told reporters in Connecticut. “She’s also being targeted.”

Clark’s confrontations with other teams reached a head on Saturday. That’s when she was blindsided and knocked to the floor by Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter on an inbounds play. The referees called it a regular foul at first, but it was upgraded by the league to a flagrant foul 1 by the WNBA upon review.

Auriemma said that while high-profile players attract attention, he thinks it’s been more extreme with Clark.

“I don’t remember when [Michael] Jordan came into the [NBA], guys looking to go out and beat him up,” Auriemma said. “I don’t remember when [Larry] Bird and Magic [Johnson] came in the league and elevated the NBA, them getting targeted and getting beat up just because of who they were and the attention they were getting.

“Appreciate the fact that now’s the time [for the WNBA]. I get it. It’s long overdue. Why are you blaming that kid? It’s not her fault, because you would trade places with her in a minute, but you are not there. You’re not her. So, you’re [complaining] that she’s getting what she’s getting.”

