Caitlin Clark becomes fastest WNBA rookie to 100 assists since Sue Bird

Don’t let all the outside noise distract you from Caitlin Clark having a heck of a rookie season.

While everyone seems content to talk about everything besides the play on the court for Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, the Iowa native has taken it all in stride. She’s been able to block out all of the noise from the media, focusing on the game of basketball. She is still a rookie trying to break into the world’s top professional women’s basketball league, taking her early lumps.

Despite a sharp learning curve early on, Clark is proving she belongs in the league. In front of a franchise record 17,575 fans in Atlanta, Clark became the fastest WNBA player to record 100 assists since Sue Bird in 2002.

In addition, Clark became the fastest player in league history to reach 250 points and 100 assists. It only took her 17 games to achieve those marks.

Caitlin Clark is the fastest player in WNBA history to record 250+ PTS & 100+ AST. pic.twitter.com/m0ylyzJxMB — StatMamba (@StatMamba) June 22, 2024

Because of the way the season was scheduled, it felt as though fans were Fevered-Out somewhat early into the season. Indiana played seemingly every night in the opening month of May, and they weren’t winning a ton.

After finishing the inaugural month with a 1-8 record, Indiana has begun to bounce back. They are on a four-game winning streak with the team starting to gel. Clark has dished at least six assists in each of those wins, with Aliyah Boston notably emerging from her cold start to the year.

In her rookie season, the first pick in the 2024 WNBA draft is already starting to do some remarkable things. She is helping set new attendance records for the league, carrying over a trend from her days in college.

Clark is one of the league’s most popular players, looking like a favorable bet to be an All-Star Game participant this year. She is racking up personal milestones while Indiana as a team continues to figure things out and become competitive.

