Caitlin Clark becomes fastest WNBA player in history to 200 points, 75 rebounds, 75 assists

In the Indiana Fever‘s 91-83 Sunday win over the Chicago Sky, Caitlin Clark knocked off another piece of history.

With her performance against the Sky, Clark became the fastest player in WNBA history to record 200-plus points, 75-plus rebounds and 75-plus assists.

Through the first 15 games of her WNBA career, Clark has tallied 242 points, 93 assists and 76 rebounds. Clark also has 19 steals and 15 blocks on the season.

That was quick 😰 In today’s matchup vs the Sky, Caitlin Clark became the fastest player in league history to record 200+ PTS, 75+ REB, 75+ AST in 15 games. The previous record was 16 games held by Shannon Johnson (1999).#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/oZizry1MvT — WNBA (@WNBA) June 16, 2024

Clark scored 23 points, dished out nine assists and grabbed eight rebounds in the Fever’s win over the Sky on Sunday. The 6-foot rookie guard knocked down 7-of-11 shots, including 3-of-7 from 3-point range. It’s the seventh game of her young career where Clark has eclipsed the 20-point plateau.

The nine assists matched Clark’s career high and the Fever also dished out a season-high 23 assists.

“One of the biggest things to learn as I go through my rookie season is just finding some consistency. And obviously, it’s been hard. It’s been a tough stretch at the beginning just with the amount of games we’ve played and the limited practice as I’m trying to get to know my teammates and know the coaching staff, but I feel like I have gotten more comfortable over the course of these games,” Clark said.

On the season, Clark is averaging 16.1 points, 6.2 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. She is shooting 38.3% from the field, 32.8% from beyond the 3-point line and 90.6% from the free throw line.

Clark overtook the record from Shannon Johnson, who had previously accomplished the feat during the 1999 WNBA season with the Orlando Miracle.

Johnson was several years removed from her collegiate career at South Carolina when she accomplished the feat, though. The first two seasons of Johnson’s professional career took place with the Columbus Quest in the American Basketball League.

It’s already been a season of history making for Clark. During Clark and the Fever’s victory earlier in the season over the Chicago Sky on June 1, Clark joined Ionescu as the only players in WNBA history to register 150-plus points, 50-plus rebounds and 50-plus assists in their first 10 career games.

Clark accomplished another bit of WNBA history in the Fever’s Sunday win over the Sky. Clark joined Breanna Stewart as the first WNBA rookie with 15-plus points, five-plus rebounds and five-plus assists in five games since Stewart did so in the 2016 season.

