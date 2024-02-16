How Caitlin Clark became the brightest star in college basketball

Yahoo Sports women’s basketball writer Cassandra Negley reflects on how the Iowa Hawkeyes scorer rose from overlooked recruit to being the top name in the sport - and now, the leading all-time scorer in NCAA women’s basketball history.

Video Transcript

[WHOOSH]

[POP]

[SQUEAKING]

CASSANDRA NEGLEY: The very first point scored by Caitlin Clark came in front of 365 fans at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. It was November 2020. Attendance was limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She was a local star from West Des Moines, the number four recruit, trailing another superstar point guard in name recognition. Less than four years later, she's pouring in points by the dozens in front of 15,000 plus every night out.

Iowa sold out its home schedule to season ticket holders. Road opponents are selling three times their average when she's in town. She's a Naismith winner, a Final Four star, and the likely number one pick in the WNBA draft. There is already a cereal in her name, Caitlin's Crunch Time.

She can now add all time Division I scoring leader to her illustrious list. Caitlin Clark passed Kelsey Plum for the crown, and could surpass the men's mark set by LSU legend Pete Maravich. Plum scored 3,527 points as a senior at Washington in 2017. Maravich's 3,667 points has stood since 1970.

Clark's range is seemingly endless. She shoots and hits from the center logo. She drives with strength, dishes with incredible vision, and finds teammates in a way that few can. The unlikeliest of shots often fall for Caitlin. In a January game she quickly went into her shooting motion near the half line while being intentionally fouled. It went in, because that's the Clark way.

Clark's ascent to the record has been steady since that freshman year. One point separates her career low of 26.6 points per game as a freshman to her 27.8 points per game as a junior. She finished second in the nation in scoring that year, but took her Iowa Hawkeyes to the National Championship game for the first time in program history.

Their fandom became a nationwide one when Clark broke into the top 25 all time scoring list. She quickly moved up. Her scoring clip has taken on a new fire. She's averaging more than 30 points per game, a career high, hitting 10 field goals every game out. Half of those are from 3, where she's shooting 40% this year. She's a career 47% shooter.

Clark has time to pad her record in the coming weeks, add more signature logo 3s, more triple doubles, more buzzer beaters. She will go down as one of the greatest to play the collegiate game, even if someday soon another sharpshooter comes and takes her record and brings the awe of the country with her, just as Caitlin Clark has.

It could be one of the young girls in those arenas around the country, holding up signs with Caitlin Clark's name on it, or one of the ones at home, one of the millions sitting watching the brightest star in college basketball right now.

[WHOOSH]

[POP]

[FEET SHUFFLING]

[SQUEAKING]

[BASKETBALL THROUGH NET]