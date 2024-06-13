Caitlin Clark back on the court: How to watch Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream on Thursday

Caitlin Clark will be back on the court with the Indiana Fever Thursday night for their last WNBA Commissioner's Cup game.

After she tied her season high in scoring (30 points) in a win over the Washington Mystics on Friday, Clark was shut down in a Monday loss to the first-place Connecticut Sun. Now, the Fever will play their first home game in nearly two weeks when they host the Atlanta Dream in the first regular-season matchup between the two sides.

The game will be played amid the controversy surrounding the decision by USA Basketball to leave Clark off the 2024 Olympic team. She said earlier this week she isn't disappointed by the decision, is excited for the players that made the roster and noted that making the Olympic team is something she can work for in the future.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives the ball against the Connecticut Sun in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena.

When is Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream game?

Date: Thursday, June 13

Time: 7 p.m. ET

How to watch Catilin Clark and Fever vs. Dream

Stream: ESPN3, WNBA League Pass

TV: PeachtreeTV/Peachtree Sports Network, WTHR Channel 13

The contest between Indiana and Atlanta will stream on ESPN3, which is available to people who receive ESPN through their subscription service. The link for the game can be found here. The game will also be streamed on WNBA League Pass.

In the Atlanta area, it will be available on Peachtree TV and WTHR Channel 13.

Caitlin Clark stats last game

The Connecticut Sun once again defeated Clark and the Fever in dominate fashion Monday, 89-72. The Fever have dropped all three games against the Sun this season.

In the loss, Clark scored just 10 points − all in the first half − on 3-for-8 shooting in a game in which she was mostly limited because of foul trouble. She picked up her fourth foul midway through the third quarter and remained on the bench for the rest of the game.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream: How to watch game