Caitlin Clark back in action: How to watch Indiana Fever vs. Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are back in action.

On Tuesday night, the Fever (1-6) will be facing the Los Angeles Sparks (1-4), the only team Indiana has beaten this season, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It has been a hectic start of the 2024 WNBA season for Clark and the Fever; they will be playing in their eighth game of the year, and fifth in the past eight days. By comparison, the Atlanta Dream (2-2) will play in just their fifth game of the season Wednesday.

The game against the Sparks is another matchup between two of the top rookies in the league, Clark and Sparks forward Cameron Brink.

Here's everything you need to know about Caitlin Clark and the Fever playing the Sparks on Tuesday night:

When is Indiana Fever vs. Los Angeles Sparks?

Date: Tuesday, May 28

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Caitlin Clark and the Fever will play against the Los Angeles Sparks (1-4) at 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

How to watch Caitlin Clark and Fever vs. Sparks

TV channel : NBA TV

Live stream: WNBA League Pass, Fubo

The Fever game against the Sparks will be broadcast on NBA TV. The game also is available for streaming on Fubo (regional restrictions apply). Fans can also stream the game on WNBA League Pass, which is available by downloading the WNBA app.

Caitlin Clark stats last game

In what may have been her toughest assignment yet, Clark and the Fever dropped their most recent game against the defending WNBA champions, the Las Vegas Aces. Clark finished the contest with eight points, shooting 2-of-8 from the field and 2-of-5 from 3-pointers. She also had seven assists and five rebounds, in addition to six turnovers.

The Fever were hanging with the Aces in the first half of the game – even leading by as many as six points – but Indiana’s rigorous schedule appeared to catch up to it in the end. Clark had her hands on her knees at one point during the fourth quarter. Saturday's matchup was the second consecutive road game for the Fever in as many days and the team’s sixth game in 10 days.

