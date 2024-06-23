Caitlin Clark back in action: How to watch Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky on Sunday

Another week, another Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky matchup.

Last week, the Fever scored a 91-83 home victory over the Sky to earn their first back-to-back victories of the season, led by Caitlin Clark's 23 points. Indiana has added two more wins to that tally this week, bringing their record to 7-10, after starting the season winning only one of its first nine games.

The Fever has won both meetings between the teams, and again, the focus will be on Clark and Sky rookie forward Angel Reese. Rees set a WNBA rookie record by recording her seventh straight double-double, with 16 points and a career-high 18 rebounds in an 83-72 victory over the Dallas Wings.

The anticipated matchup will likely draw big ratings, and those who are seeing the game in person will pay top dollar. The average purchase price on TickPick is $271, making it the most expensive WNBA game on record.

When is Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky?

Date: Sunday, June 23

Start time: 4 p.m. ET

Where: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Caitlin Clark and Fever vs. Sky

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Caitlin Clark stats last game

Clark had 16 points and seven assists as the Fever Indiana beat the Atlanta Dream 91-79 for their fourth straight win on Friday in front of a record Dream crowd of 17,575 fans at State Farm Arena. Clark is averaging 16.2 points, 6.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds this season.

