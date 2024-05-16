Caitlin Clark back in action: How to watch Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty on Thursday

The Caitlin Clark era in the WNBA is underway.

Now, she'll have the chance to play in front of her home fans.

After making her WNBA regular season debut Tuesday night with the Indiana Fever, the team that selected her No. 1 overall in the 2024 WNBA draft, Clark will playing in the team's home opener Thursday night against the New York Liberty at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Clark played mostly well in her debut, scoring 20 points, though she got into early foul trouble and committed a game-high 10 turnovers.

Here's everything you need to know about Caitlin Clark playing in the Indiana Fever's 2024 home opener on Thursday night:

What time is Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty?

Date: Thursday, May 16

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will play in front of their home fans the first time this season to face the New York Liberty Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Caitlin Clark shoots a free throw against the Connecticut Sun in the second quarter at Mohegan Sun Arena.

How to watch Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever play the New York Liberty Thursday

Live stream: Amazon Prime

The Indiana Fever game against the New York Liberty will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime. The game will also be available on demand on the WNBA’s League Pass upon its conclusion. Fans can get League Pass by downloading the WNBA app.

How did Caitlin Clark play in her WNBA regular season debut?

Caitlin Clark had an uneven debut Tuesday against the Connecticut Sun. She did finish with 20 points — tied for a game-high — on 5-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-11 from beyond the arc. Clark played 32 minutes but had to leave the game earlier than usual in the first quarter because of foul trouble.

She added three assists and two steals, but had 10 turnovers, which continues to be her biggest issue in the transition to the WNBA. When factoring in the two preseason games she played in, Clark has committed 21 turnovers.

