Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese face off in first WNBA game as Indiana Fever hold on to beat Chicago Sky in Commissioner’s Cup

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese transferred their already storied collegiate rivalry into the professional ranks of the WNBA on Saturday, and it was Clark who came out on top.

The 2024 No. 1 draft pick scored 11 points as the Indiana Fever defeated the Chicago Sky 71-70 in a closely-fought game that hovered on a knife edge until the very last moments when the Sky’s Marina Mabrey missed a crucial free throw.

While Clark’s normally laser-sharp shooting was blunted in this game – she scored six points less than her average of 17.6 points – Indiana was able to defend its slender lead and hold off a late flurry from Chicago in the opening encounter of the 2024 Commissioner’s Cup, the WNBA’s annual in-season tournament.

