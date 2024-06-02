Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese face off on the WNBA stage

- Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to face off in first WNBA matchup with Sky-Fever gameThe highly anticipated WNBA matchup between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is set for June 1. Here's a look at how the rookies have compared so far this season and will No. 3 overall pick Kamilla Cardoso make her WNBA debut?<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/news/caitlin-clark-angel-reese-wnba-sky-fever-cardoso/617598/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to face off in first WNBA matchup with Sky-Fever game</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:17Now PlayingPaused
San Francisco welcomes Bay Area's WNBA expansion team: the Golden State Valkyries

The WNBA is coming to the Bay Area. And if Saturday was any indication, fans are ready to cheer on the Golden State Valkyries. Alyssa Goard reports.
- Sabrina Ionescu on chemistry with Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones compares Fever and StormNew York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu explains the chemistry between her and Breanna Stewart in the early part of their second season playing together. Jonquel Jones describes the difference between tonight's game against the Storm and the Liberty's past two games against the Fever, saying there were more guards to focus on tonight.5:34Now PlayingPaused
- Sandy Brondello, Breanna Stewart and Leonie Fiebich discuss Liberty's 84-67 loss to MinnesotaThe Liberty dug themselves an early hole on the road in Minnesota and were not able to fully recover in their 84-67 loss. For head coach Sandy Brondello, 16 turnovers which led to 25 points for the Lynx and 24-percent shooting from behind the arc is not a recipe for success. She was pleased though with the effort of rookie forward Leonie Fiebich, who dropped 11 points off the bench. Breanna Stewart led all scorers with 20 points but says the Liberty has to do a better job of handling the physicality of teams like Minnesota.7:21Now PlayingPaused
Bill Walton's best TV moments

Hall of Fame basketball player and announcer Bill Walton died on May 27, 2024, after battling cancer in recent years. He was 71.

For the first 20 years of his broadcasting career, he called college and NBA games for CBS, NBC, the Clippers and ESPN/ABC. After a three-year absence while recovering from back surgery (alleviating injuries that went back to his playing career), Walton returned as a full-time analyst for ESPN. He also called NBA games on NBC with Marv Albert, Greg Gumbel and Steve "Snapper" Jones.

Here are some of highlights of his broadcast career.
Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese face off on the WNBA stage
The college rivals will face off for the first time in their WNBA careers on Saturday. ABC News’ Morgan Norwood breaks down the biggest moments.