Caitlin Clark already helping Indiana Fever climb in ESPN’s WNBA Power Rankings

Caitlin Clark has already made her presence felt in the WNBA. Everyone knows the attraction that she is with fans and ticket sells selling out arenas. But, she is there to win games and get a championship. That impact is also palpable.

In her first WNBA preseason action, Clark led the Indiana Fever with 21 points and looked in full control. She is uniting with Aliyah Boston to form a formidable duo that can run the court. The two of them are eyeing a trip to the WNBA playoffs, somewhere the Fever haven’t been in a while.

The Fever are seeing a boost in the power rankings from Caitlin Clark as well. After finishing last season at No. 10 in ESPN’s power rankings, out of 12 teams, the Fever have already made a climb. In ESPN’s WNBA Power Rankings, the Fever have jumped up to No. 8.

8. Indiana Fever 2023 record and result: 13-27 (10th); missed playoffs

Final 2023 regular-season ranking: 10

Season opener: @ CON (May 14, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2) Will this be the season the Fever make it back to the playoffs? That’s the primary goal for Indiana after adding Caitlin Clark to go along with last year’s No. 1 pick, forward Aliyah Boston, and 2022’s No. 2 selection, forward NaLyssa Smith. Clark had 21 points in the Fever’s exhibition opener and looked comfortable in her first pro appearance. The developing chemistry between her and the young posts is something to watch, and there will be a lot of excitement around the Fever in general. – Michael Voepel, ESPN

One week away from the regular season beginning, Clark and Co. are setting their targets on the playoffs in a year that is going to be followed under a microscope.

Despite all of the pressure, the attention, and the spotlight, Caitlin Clark is prepared for this and has endured it the last two seasons when she was with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

