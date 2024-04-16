Here's When You Can See Caitlin Clark And Angel Reese Play Again

Caitlin Clark was drafted to the Indiana Fever during the WNBA draft.

Ahead of her anticipated arrival, Fever tickets are selling fast.

36 of their 40 games have received primetime billing.

The WNBA draft just went down, and it was everything that women’s basketball fans hoped for. Big names like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Cameron Brink got snapped up early and are expected to make a big impact on the upcoming season. As expected, the Indiana Fever drafted Caitlin first, and all the buzz has already caused a spike of interest in tickets. Because, well, Caitlin Clark.

The Fever placed second to last in WNBA home game attendance last season, but team officials previously told ESPN that there'd already been a “spike” in ticket interest for the upcoming one, which kicks off in May. As a result, the team is took the unprecedented step of pre-selling single game tickets, with two new games available daily heading into the draft. Now, single-day tickets for all games are on sale.

Prices have gotten higher, too. Vivid Seats told ESPN that the Indiana Fever's regular-season opener against the Connecticut Sun has jumped 91% in price since Caitlin declared for the draft in February. SeakGeek has seen a 136% increase from 2023 in average resale price for Fever home games.

And that's not the only way that Caitlin is changing the game. WNBA games don’t always get primetime billing, but the league recently announced that the Fever will play 36 of 40 regular season games on national platforms next season.

Furthermore, other teams are already working to have a bigger capacity in games where Caitlin will play. The Las Vegas Aces have moved an upcoming game against the Indiana Fever to a bigger arena, according to CBS News. The Aces usually play at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay, which is a 12,000-seat complex, but the team’s July 2 game against the Fever will be held at T-Mobile Arena, which can hold 18,000 fans, CBS News says.

Interested in seeing Caitlin Clark yourself? StubHub has Indiana Fever tickets for sale in venues across the country. Tickets range from $69 to $859, although most hover around $80 to $100. Just a heads up: They’re selling fast, so get them while you can.

If you’re planning to get tickets, there are a few upcoming games that should be on your radar:

May 14: Vs. Connecticut Sun

This will be Caitlin’s first official game as a pro baller. It’s on the road in Connecticut, and ticket sales jumped up after the Fever got the first round draft pick. "We typically have bumps in our ticket sales for league rivals, reigning champions and, of course, when former Huskies come to town," Connecticut Sun President Jennifer Rizzotti told the Associated Press in early March. “This may be the first time that a non-UConn player has drawn this type of interest from our fan base."

May 16: Vs. New York Liberty

WNBA stars Sabrina Ionescu and MVP Breanna Stewart play for the Liberty, making this a huge battle of big names. The New York Liberty are the defending Eastern Conference champs, and Ionescu was a league leader in three-point baskets last year, per ESPN.

May 25: Vs. Las Vegas Aces

The Aces are a huge deal in the WNBA, given they’ve won back-to-back championship titles. (And naturally, they’re looking for another.) But this game will also be exciting since Caitlin's Iowa teammate Kate Martin was just drafted by the team in the second round, per the Associated Press.

June 1: Vs. Chicago Sky

This match-up is sure to be an exciting one. During the draft, the Chicago Sky drafted both LSU’s Angel Reese and South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso, putting plenty of famous names on their roster. As you might remember, Angel and Caitlin's so-called "rivalry" made headlines last year when Angel's LSU defeated Caitlin's Iowa in the national championship. Meanwhile, Kamilla's South Carolina took the title this year, so there are a lot of scores to settle here.

June 30: Vs. Phoenix Mercury

The Phoenix Mercury is already hyping up this game, billing it as "The GOAT" Diana Taurasi, vs. "The Rook" Caitlin. Diana, 41, has won three WNBA championships and five gold medals.

This moment has become a movement.

Whether you’ve been here for a decade or a day - your chance to witness greatness is here.



Single game tickets against the Indiana Fever are officially on sale NOW!

🎟️ https://t.co/QimDQTRVpf pic.twitter.com/LaJLfC8CIn — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) April 8, 2024

Diana has also done a little advance smack talking about Caitlin and other new players entering the league. "Reality is coming,” she said on ESPN earlier this month. “You look superhuman playing against some 18-year-olds, but you're going to come play with some grown women that have been playing professional basketball for a long time."

Diana Taurasi on Caitlin Clark coming to WNBA "Reality is coming....you look superhuman playing against some 18 years olds but you're going to come play with some grown women that have been playing professional basketball for a long time" pic.twitter.com/fxBxGoRZCS — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 6, 2024

Can't wait for this season!

