Caitlin Clark admits she could have played much better in WNBA debut loss to Sun

Game Recap: Fever 83, Dream 80The Fever defeated the Dream, 83-80. NaLyssa Smith led the way for the Fever with 21 points and 6 rebounds, while Caitlin Clark added 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists in her home debut. Rhyne Howard tallied 13 points, 3 steals, and 3 3PM for the Dream in the losing effort. The Fever finish the WNBA preseason, 1-1, while the Dream also finish at 1-1. The Fever will face off against the Sun in the first regular season game on Tuesday, May 14 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN 2). The Dream will open up against the Sparks on Wednesday, May 15 (10:00 p.m. ET, WNBA League Pass).
2024 WNBA season odds: Caitlin Clark prop bets, predictionsThe excitement is buzzing for the 2024 WNBA season. Can Caitlin Clark translate her college game to the WNBA? Sportsbooks are giving plenty of options to bet on her performance this season. We examine a few with Drew Dinsick of "Bet the EDGE" podcast.
Cheryl Reeve and Carley Knox: Unscripted with Dawn MitchellFOX 9's Dawn Mitchell tips off the series with a dynamic duo from the Minnesota Lynx, President of Basketball Operation and Head Coach Cheryl Reeve and President of Business Operations Carley Knox. Interest in women's basketball has skyrocketed due to Caitlin Clark and this past college basketball season and that is a terrific boon to the WNBA as well. Reeve and Knox talk about the impact and how that will hopefully affect the upcoming WNBA season. Reeve is also the Head Coach of USA Basketball – so this conversation ranges from the Caitlin Clark effect and the WNBA– to the Olympics in Paris, as well as what it is like for Reeve and Knox to be a married couple working together in the high powered business of professional sports.
Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson and Miles McBride talk mistake-filled final minute that cost Knicks Game 5Missed free throws, lapses in defensive play and turnovers in the final minute of regulation all contributed to the Knicks 112-106 loss in Game 5 of their series against the 76ers. Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson and Miles McBride try to break down what went wrong in that last 60 seconds that led to a stunning Knicks loss.
Game Recap: Sky 101, Liberty 53The Sky defeat the Liberty, 101-53. For Chicago, Marina Mabrey led the way with 20 points (four 3PM), four assists, and two steals while aided by Dana Evans (19 points, five rebounds, seven assists) and Angel Reese (13 points, five rebounds, two steals) in the victory. Sabrina Ionescu finished with eight points and three rebounds for the New York in the losing effort. The Sky improve to 1-1 in the preseason, while the Liberty fall to 0-1.
Despite 'feeling great', Zack Wheeler frustrated with his command on SundayThe Phillies' ace was asked about if he and Garrett Stubbs were on the same page against the Marlins.
Caitlin Clark admits she could have played much better in WNBA debut loss to Sun
The Iowa superstar scored 20 points, but committed 10 turnovers in the Fever's 92-71 loss to the Sun on Tuesday in the WNBA season opener.