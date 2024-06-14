Cairo warns Napoli, Inter, Juve and Tottenham: ‘Buongiorno not on the market’

Cairo warns Napoli, Inter, Juve and Tottenham: ‘Buongiorno not on the market’

Torino President Urbano Cairo warns Napoli, Juventus, Inter, Tottenham and more than Alessandro Buongiorno ‘is not on the market.’

The defender had already been approached by Atalanta and Milan in the January transfer window and is hot property this summer, with suggestions he could command €50m.

There are numerous clubs interested in the centre-back, with Napoli at the top of the list under new coach Antonio Conte, but also Inter, Juve and Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking at the Footballweek event this evening, Torino President Cairo was asked what price-tag has been set on Buongiorno.

“There is no price-tag because he is not on the market. We are very happy that he is with us,” was the response.

“We wish him all the best for a great European Championship with Italy and then we’ll see.”

Buongiorno expected to cost €50m

Sportitalia had reported last night that Napoli were raising their offer to €35m with bonuses, but that is probably not going to be anywhere near enough to convince Torino.

Buongiorno just turned 25 last week and only last year signed a contract to June 2028.

He is a product of the Granata youth academy and widely tipped to be the new captain of the team for next season, if he remains at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.