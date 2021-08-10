Cairo scrimmage with Mitchell County called off, to face Valdosta instead

Aug. 10—CAIRO — Cairo will be on the road for its preseason scrimmage on Friday at Valdosta.

The Syrupmakers were scheduled to host Mitchell County at West Thomas Stadium. But Mitchell County is in COVID-19 protocol, so that game had to be canceled.

Cairo coach Steve DeVoursney spent the day on Tuesday trying to find a replacement.

The Syrupmakers will play the Class 6A Wildcats.

Cairo opens the regular season on Aug. 20 at Fitzgerald.

The home-opener is Aug. 27 against Brooks County.