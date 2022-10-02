Cairo Santos ruled out for Bears-Giants Week 4 game

Cairo Santos ruled OUT for Giants game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears ruled kicker Cairo Santos out for Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Giants. Santos missed practice on Thursday and Friday this week due to a personal matter. He didn’t travel with the team to New Jersey.

In his place, the team will turn to Michael Badgley, who the team signed to their practice squad on Saturday, then immediately elevated to the active roster. Badgley played 12 games for the Colts last season, so he’s familiar with Matt Eberflus. Over his four-year career Badgley has gone 70-87 on field goal tries, good for a 80.5% hit rate. His career long was a 59-yarder in 2018. Badgley is 122-127 on extra point attempts.

Santos is a perfect 4-4 on field goal attempts this year, but he missed two extra points in the rainy conditions in Week 1.

In a corresponding move to signing Badgley to the practice squad, the Bears placed Andre Anthony on the practice squad reserve/injured list. The team also elevated running back Darrynton Evans from the practice squad to the active roster with David Montgomery ruled out for Week 4.

