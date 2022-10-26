Cairo Santos is the NFC special teams player of the week

The Bears got a surprising victory over the Patriots on Monday night and kicker Cairo Santos was a significant reason why.

Now he’s been named NFC special teams player of the week.

Santos hit all three of his extra points and all four of his field goals from 42, 23, 38, and 50 yards. According to the league, Santos led all kickers with 15 points in Week Seven.

It’s the second time in his career that Santos has been named special teams player of the week, also earning the honor in 2020.

Santos and the Bears will play the Cowboys on Sunday.

