Cairo Santos goes 0-for-4 as Titans lose winnable game to Bills

The Titans did enough to win against the Bills today. At least, everyone except the kicker did.

Tennessee kicker Cairo Santos went 0-for-4 on field goals, and that was the biggest reason the Titans lost, 14-7.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It was a hard-fought, defensive game in which Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was sacked five times and Bills quarterback Josh Allen was sacked four times. But Allen also threw two touchdown passes, and ran for the game-clinching first down in the final minute.

The Titans, at 2-3, have to feel frustrated. The AFC South is winnable this year, but this game was winnable, too — and they didn’t win it.

The Bills, however, are 4-1 and have to feel great about where they are. They still get to play Miami twice, Denver and Washington once, and get the Jets at home in Week 17. We may be able to pencil in Buffalo for an AFC wild card. The Bills are better than anyone thought.