Late Cairo Santos field goal lifts Bears to 20-19 victory over Buccaneers

Tom Brady and Nick Foles are both playing for different teams than they were the last time they met in Super Bowl LII. But just like that February day in 2018, it was Foles that emerged victorious on Thursday night in Chicago.

Cairo Santos converted a 38-yard field goal with 1:13 left to play as the Bears earned a 20-19 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The game was far from the offensive shootout the Super Bowl was. Foles completed 30 of 42 passes for 243 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception on the night for the Bears.

Brady and the Buccaneers controlled much of the first half before a late first half flurry found Tampa Bay trailing at halftime.

Ryan Succop converted field goals from 39 and 35 yards and Brady tossed a 2-yard touchdown to a hobbled Mike Evans as the Buccaneers built a 13-0 lead.

The Bears finally mounted a significant drive with a 10-play, 70-yard march that led to a 3-yard David Montgomery touchdown run to close the lead to 13-7 with just under two minutes left in the half. As Tampa Bay tried to mount a two-minute drive to answer, Ke'Shawn Vaughn took a huge hit from Kyle Fuller and fumbled. The play was initially ruled an incomplete pass before being overturned on review with Robert Quinn getting the recovery.

The short field given to Chicago led to a go-ahead score before the break. Jimmy Graham made a terrific one-handed touchdown catch for a 12-yard score from Foles as the Bears took a 14-13 lead into the locker room.

Offenses then became stagnant with the teams trading lone field goals into the early stages of the fourth quarter. Succop’s 25-yard field goal with 4:49 remaining gave Tampa Bay a 19-17 lead.

The Bears were unable to mount a drive on the following possession and punted away to the Buccaneers with just 2:48 remaining. However, Brady and the Buccaneers only burned 16 seconds off the clock on their possession as Chicago took over with a final chance with 2:21 left to play.

Santos’ field goal gave the Bears the 20-19 lead but Brady and the Buccaneers still had 1:13 left for a chance to win it themselves. However, Brady seemingly lost track of the downs and an incomplete pass to Cameron Brate on a fourth-and-6 sealed the victory for Chicago.

Brady completed 25 of 41 passes for 253 yards and a touchdown while Ronald Jones rushed for 106 yards on 17 carries for the Buccaneers.

Late Cairo Santos field goal lifts Bears to 20-19 victory over Buccaneers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk