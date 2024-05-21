Cair Paravel soccer out to prove small schools can compete at state tournament

TOPEKA (KSNT)- For the second time in three years, Cair Paravel Latin soccer will compete in the 4-1A state tournament.

The Lions are on their way to quarterfinals to take on the Baldwin on Tuesday, May 21 at 6 p.m. at Bettis Family Sports Park in Topeka.

“This group of girls is special,” CPLS head girls’ soccer Doug Woolery said. “They have a chemistry that just kind of transcends the ups and downs of the season. They’ve come through a lot, we had a lot of injuries. They just come together, those that remain, and play together and play strong. And then when the ones get healthy and come back and join us, they’re resilient and lift each other up. Really encouraging group of girls and just a pleasure to coach.”

The team lacked no motivation in the 2024 season after missing out on the state tournament the season before. Players made the trip to watch 4-1A state but admitted attending as spectators stung more than just a little bit. They wanted to be on the pitch.

“It irked me,” CPLS senior forward Katherine Keys said when asked about having to watch last year’s tournament from the crowd. “…We knew we could’ve been there. We could’ve been playing against those teams. So that provided a lot of fuel because we wanted it back, we wanted that revenge to get into state this year.”

Cair Paravel, a school which plays 8-man football, is tasked with competing with all schools larger than it in the final rounds. It’s on a mission to prove that even in the combined 4-1A class, the smaller schools can hold their own.

“It shows other schools that even if you’re small, you can make it” senior center back, Trinity Childs said. “You can go all the way and that’s what we’re trying to do here.”

“We are a lot smaller than all the other schools,” sophomore KellyAnn Chanda said. “I know we can do it. We have a lot of good athletes here.”

CPLS, which also had the joint title with Mission Valley and added one player from the Vikings in Eskridge this spring, would play in the quarterfinals in Wichita on Friday, May 24 with a win against Baldwin on Tuesday.

