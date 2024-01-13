Cain Velasquez to serve as UFC Fight Night 234 cornerman

Former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez will Saturday corner his first UFC fight since his 2022 arrest for attempted murder and other charges.

Velasquez will corner longtime friend and American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) student Gabriel Benitez (23-10 MMA, 7-6 UFC), who fights Jim Miller (36-17 MMA, 25-16 UFC) on the UFC Fight Night 234 main card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Claro Sports first reported the news, which was later confirmed by Benitez.

Velasquez was present Friday at the UFC Apex for the official weigh-ins and ceremonial faceoffs where he became a popular subject for fighters, coaches, and personnel to take photos with.

In order to embark on fight week as a cornerman, Velasquez received special permission from the Santa Clara County (Calif.) court. Saturday’s bout marks the second time Velasquez has served as a cornerman for a high-profile bout, also having been in the corner for Usman Nurmagomedov a Bellator 300 in October.

Velasquez is currently on release after he posted $1 million bail. He has to partake in around-the-clock GPS surveillance and other stipulations. Velasquez recently received a warning for a surveillance violation, but was not handed any further punishment from the hearing judge – despite the district attorney and alleged victim’s in-person advocation for stricter discipline.

The next court date for Velasquez is Feb. 14, which will serve as both a subpoena and trial setting hearing. Velasquez is accused of pursuing and shooting a gun at a man, Harry Goularte, who allegedly molested his young son. Velasquez allegedly struck the man’s stepfather Paul Bender causing injury.

Goularte is due back in court for a trial setting hearing of his own Jan. 17.

