Cain Velasquez: Jon Jones ‘mentally the strongest competitor,’ but Stipe Miocic brings so many threats

Cain Velasquez finds it hard to pick against Jon Jones, but isn’t counting Stipe Miocic out.

Miocic (20-4 MMA, 14-4 UFC) challenges heavyweight champion Jones (27-1 MMA, 21-1 UFC) in the UFC 295 headliner Nov. 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Velasquez praised Jones for his unbreakable mind, but thinks Miocic is well-rounded enough to pose a threat.

“I mean, Jon Jones: the greatest ever. The greatest ever that you’re ever going to see – especially somebody at that weight class, 205, and now heavyweight,” Velasquez told The Schmo. “Obviously a complete fighter, mentally the strongest competitor that you’re going to face out there, but there is always that puncher’s chance. There’s always that maybe chance.

“That’s what continues to bring interest in the fights. Stipe, the greatest heavyweight out there, arguably. He brings so many threats to Jon Jones. Obviously, your gut will tell you that Jon Jones may come out of this on top. But there’s always that maybe, and Stipe’s one of those guys that can bring out that big maybe in this fight.”

The oddsmakers aren’t favoring Miocic to dethrone Jones. According to DraftKings, Miocic is a +310 underdog, meaning a $100 bet on the former two-time heavyweight champion would net a $310 profit. Jones is a -395 favorite, meaning a $395 bet would be needed on the champion to return $100 profit.

