Caicedo takes famous shirt number

Chelsea have revealed new signing Moises Caicedo will wear the number 25 shirt for the upcoming season.

It is a significant shirt in the Blues history having been worn by club legend Gianfranco Zola and with no other player wearing it in the 20 years since he left.

Caicedo, who joined from Brighton on Monday for a fee which could reach a British record £115m, asked for the former Chelsea midfielders permission to take the famous number.

Speaking to the club media, he said: "I'm so proud to wear this number. I spoke with Gianfranco Zola and he gave me his blessing.

"I know how much this number means. I chose it because it is a very special number to me and my family.

"I want to create a lot of memories for Chelsea with this number on my back."

In response the former Italy international said: "Thank you for the message Moises. I hope it will bring to you as many pleasures as it brought to me. Good luck."