Cagliari Won’t Trigger Purchase Option For Inter Milan Midfielder – Aiming To Lower Fee

Cagliari will not trigger a purchase option to sign Inter Milan midfielder Gaetano Oristanio on a permanent basis.

This according to today’s print edition of Cagliari-based newspaper L’Unione Sarda, via FCInterNews. The newspaper anticipate that the Rossoblu want to negotiate a lower fee.

Attacking midfielder Oristanio spent the season just gone on loan with Cagliari.

The Rossoblu signed the 21-year-old on a season-long loan deal last summer. This followed two seasons on loan with Volendam in the Netherlands.

Oristanio had spent the first season at Volendam in the Dutch second division.

The Inter-owned attacking midfielder helped the Dutch club win promotion to the top flight. Then, he starred in their first season in the Eredivisie, along with Inter-owned keeper Filip Stankovic.

Oristanio’s loan with Cagliari was his first experience in Serie A.

In Oristanio’s first season at Cagliari, the Italy Under-21 international established himself as a regular in the team under Claudio Ranieri.

The Inter-owned attacking midfielder made 25 appearances in total. These came both as a starter and as a substitute.

Oristanio scored two goals in Serie A for Cagliari. He also assisted one goal.

The 21-year-old played his part as the Rossoblu managed to keep themselves in Serie A in their first season back in the division following promotion from Serie B.

Now, the question is whether Oristanio will be a part of the club’s project as they look to build on that,

Ranieri has departed as head coach. The veteran tactician has retired from football, departing after taking Cagliari back to Serie A and then guiding them through the relegation battle.

It remains to be seen who the Sardinians appoint as coach to replace the former Leicester City and Inter coach.

Cagliari have a purchase option on Oristanio as part of the loan deal.

The Rossoblu can sign the 21-year-old on a permanent basis for a fee of €4 million.

But L’Unione Sarda report that Cagliari aren’t keen to pay that amount for Oristanio.

Therefore, the Sardinian club will not pay the purchase option before the deadline.

Cagliari’s strategy will instead be to try and negotiate a sale of Oristanio with Inter at a lower fee.