Cagliari’s Matteo Prati dreams of reunion with ex-Spall boss Daniele De Rossi

Cagliari midfielder Matteo Prati is being linked with a move to Roma this summer.

The 20-year-old is said to have been indicated as a target for the summer by Daniele De Rossi, Prati’s former manager from their days at SPAL.

In fact, it was De Rossi who launched Prati in Serie B, allowing him to express his best qualities as a deep midfielder before having his break-out year in Serie A with Claudio Ranieri’s Cagliari.

Now, Prati could hope to reunite with De Rossi in the Italian capital as Roma continue their search for additional midfield options.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Prati dreams of joining forces with De Rossi at Roma.

In the coming weeks, the Giallorossi are expected to go beyond preliminary inquiries and make contact with Cagliari.

The Sardinian side will likely ask for €12-15 million to let the player go.

Roma could match this request by offering cash plus a technical counterpart.

Relations between the two clubs are positive and Roma are also thinking of sending one of their players on loan – either Shomurodov, Belotti or Zalewski. This, in turn, could facilitate a deal involving Prati.