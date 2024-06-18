Cagliari Haven’t Given Up On Signing Italy U21 Star From Inter Milan This Summer

Cagliari still have not given up on the possibility of signing attacking midfielder Gaetano Oristanio from Inter Milan this summer.

This according to Cagliari-based newspaper La Nuova Sardegna, via FCInterNews. The newspaper report that there will be another meeting between the clubs soon to see whether a deal for the 22-year-old is possible.

Last season, the 22-year-old attacking midfielder was on loan at Cagliari.

Last season, Oristanio made a total of 25 appearances for Cagliari. He scored two goals for the Rossoblu and assisted one.

Oristanio had his role to play as the Sardinian side managed to avoid relegation from Serie A.

Prior to joining Cagliari on loan, Oristanio had been at Volendam in the Netherlands for two seasons on loan.

Cagliari had a purchase option to sign Oristanio on a permanent basis this summer. However, they declined to exercise it.

Therefore, Inter will be looking for a new club for the 22-year-old.

Cagliari Still Want To Sign Gaetano Oristanio From Inter This Summer

There are a few clubs with an interest in signing Oristanio.

Among these are Genoa and Venezia. And as it happens, Inter are in talks with both of those two clubs for unrelated deals, which Oristanio could figure into.

In the former case, the Nerazzurri want to sign goalkeeper Josep Martinez.

Martinez is the player who Inter have earmarked as the backup keeper to Yann Sommer for next season – as well as their long-term future in goal.

Genoa have asked for €18 million to sell Martinez. But Inter want to lower the cash fee for the Spaniard by offering a player in return.

It’s a similar story with Venezia and US international midfielder Tanner Tessmann. The Venetian club are aiming for a valuation of €7-8 million.

But according to La Nuova Sardegna, Cagliari still haven’t given up on bringing Oristanio back.

The Sardinian club may have passed up on the chance to activate the purchase option in the 22-year-old’s loan deal.

However, that does not altogether rule out the possibility that they could still sign him on a different deal.

According to La Nuova Sardegna, there will be a meeting between Cagliari and Inter soon. This will be to discuss whether or not a transfer of Oristanio back to the Rossoblu is possible.