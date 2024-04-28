Caglianone grand slam puts Florida over Arkansas in series finale

After two disappointing losses to open the weekend series against Arkansas, Florida finally came away with a win in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday, 9-5.

Jac Caglianone led the way on the mound and at the plate. He didn’t have his best stuff, giving up three runs on six hits and three walks, but he hit a grand slam after being intentionally walked three times in the first game of the doubleheader.

Caglianone’s grand slam was part of a six-run fourth that allowed Florida to coast to a victory. Arkansas plated a run in the sixth off an error and another in the seventh, but Florida’s bullpen kept things quiet for the most part.

Jake Clemente threw the fifth and sixth, and Frank Menendez went until he gave up a two-out run in the eighth. Fisher Jameson closed things out.

Arkansas outhit Florida but also stranded 11 baserunners. Only Colby Shelton went hitless, yet no Gator hit safely more than once.

Florida moves to 22-21 with the win. The Gators have now lost four-straight weekend series after taking the first three of conference play. Florida will host FAU on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and then a top-5 ranked Tennessee team comes to town for a weekend set.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire