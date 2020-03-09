An awkward collision between Oskar Sundqvist and Adam Boqvist inspired quite the outburst of violence between the Blackhawks and Blues, including a spirited fight between Drake Caggiula and Vince Dunn.

Chalk it up to the storied rivalry between these two Central Division teams, or simply tensions boiling over, but it was quite something.

At first, officials were going to hand Sundqvist a major penalty. After undergoing a review, they bumped it down. Ultimately, Sundqvist received a roughing minor, while Caggiula and Dunn both were whistled for fighting.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

One of the most entertaining moments came when Dunn made this face following the fight:

Dunn Caggiula face

Caggiula also played to the crowd nicely after his fight with Dunn:

Caggiula crowd after fight with Dunn

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Caggiula – Dunn fight highlights Blackhawks – Blues violence originally appeared on NBCSports.com