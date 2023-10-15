Caged Aggression 36 results: Pat Miletich dominates Mike Jackson for two rounds, quits on stool

Pat Miletich taped up the gloves for an MMA fight for the first time since 2008 for a grudge match against fellow UFC veteran Mike Jackson. The UFC Hall of Famer displayed a veteran savvy, but didn’t have the gas to make it across the finish line.

Miletich (29-7-2) and Jackson (1-2) went from being friends to bitter enemies over political differences. As two fighters do, they decided to settle things inside the cage for a bout that served as the main event of Caged Aggression 36 at River Center in Davenport, Iowa.

Miletich, 55, would dominate most of the fight, but did not make it off the stool to see the third round, crowning the 38-year-old Jackson the winner by TKO between rounds.

Jackson started the action with a pair of leg kicks. Miletich closed the distance, looking for a takedown. Jackson defended well and the fight returned to the center of the cage. But then, just as Jackson looked for another leg kick, Miletich dropped Jackson with a powerful right hand.

Miletich immediately followed to the canvas in side control, and looked to end the fight with an Americana. The submission wasn’t there, but Miletich then advanced to a crucifix position where he began raining down hard elbows. Jackson showed just enough defense to keep the referee from stopping the fight as Miletich maintained the top position for the remainder of the round.

Jackson started the second round putting together a few nice punches as a rapidly-gassing Miletich did his best to evade. The UFC Hall of Famer then completed a takedown and took full mount. Jackson covered up as Miletch opted to work short strikes from side control. With a minute to go, Jackson was able to get back to his feet. Miletich’s gas tank was all but empty as Jackson began marching forward with punches.

The fighters returned to their stools, but this is where the fight would come to an end. Miletich told his corner did could not continue and the fight was waved off.

Jens Pulver, another UFC Hall of Famer who was in Miletich’s corner, walked over to Jackson and exchanged words. According to the commentary team, Pulver told Jackson to be respectful in the aftermath of the fight.

Jackson and Miletich kept things cordial and shook hands after the announcement of the result.

During his post-fight interview, Jackson showed respect to Davenport for their decent food selection and Miletich, who he admitted still packs a powerful punch.

Miletich also offered considerate words for Jackson. He also said it was the first time he was ever so badly gassed in a fight that he couldn’t breathe, which made him feel like a “coward” because he trained so hard. The 55-year-old closed his post-fight interview by stating it was time for Americans to come together, and to realize that the political division in the country is “by design.”

Jackson walks away with his first win since a disqualification against Dean Barry at UFC Fight Night 205 last April. Miletich won his prior MMA outing in 2008 against Thomas Denny, but lost a kickboxing bout by split decision against Michael Nunn in 2020.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie