Cage Warriors featherweight Connor Hitchens dead at 26

nolan king
·1 min read

English featherweight Connor Hitchens has died.

Hitchens’ death was confirmed Tuesday by Cage Warriors, the promotion for which he’d been fighting. No cause of death has been publicly revealed. Hitchens was 26.

Hitchens competed 20 times as an amateur through the ranks of IMMAF and other organizations. After a 6-0 start as a professional, Hitchens lost two consecutive fights. He had not competed since his Cage Warriors debut in April 2022, a spinning wheel-kick TKO loss to Manny Akpan. Hitchens was booked to fight in November 2022 vs. Antonio Sheldon but withdrew from the bout.

