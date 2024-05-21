Cage Warriors featherweight Connor Hitchens dead at 26

English featherweight Connor Hitchens has died.

Hitchens’ death was confirmed Tuesday by Cage Warriors, the promotion for which he’d been fighting. No cause of death has been publicly revealed. Hitchens was 26.

Hitchens competed 20 times as an amateur through the ranks of IMMAF and other organizations. After a 6-0 start as a professional, Hitchens lost two consecutive fights. He had not competed since his Cage Warriors debut in April 2022, a spinning wheel-kick TKO loss to Manny Akpan. Hitchens was booked to fight in November 2022 vs. Antonio Sheldon but withdrew from the bout.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Cage Warriors featherweight Connor Hitchens. The entire CW family extends heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ilwcAwQJsK — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) May 21, 2024

A message from IMMAF president Kerrith Brown on the tragic passing of Connor Hitchens: ''On behalf of the entire International Mixed Martial Arts Federation we are deeply saddened by the passing of Connor Hitchens. We are forever grateful to Connor for his time on the IMMAF… pic.twitter.com/cG6lwpKOel — IMMAF (@IMMAFed) May 21, 2024

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie