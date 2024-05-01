Cafaro Foundation recognizes Kennedy Catholic girls basketball state champions

Apr. 30—NILES, Ohio — The Kennedy Catholic High girls basketball team was recognized for their second back-to-back PIAA Class 2A championship by the Cafaro Foundation Tuesday morning.

During a ceremony at Eastwood Mall in Niles, Ohio, Director of Corporate Communications Joe Bell of the Cafaro Foundation presented a check for $10,000 to the Kennedy Catholic Family of Schools. The check was received by school President Karen Ionta.

The check was presented during a ceremony recognizing the girls basketball team. Multiple speakers address the team as well, including coach Justin Magestro, Hermitage Commissioner Louis Squatrito, Mercer County Commissioner Tim McGonigle, and Bell.

Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at ddye@sharonherald.com.