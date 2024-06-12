CAF World Cup qualifying round-up: Ounahi & Aubameyang on target

Whilst American and European teams prepare for their upcoming Copa America and Euro 2024 campaigns - African nations are battling it out for the all-important qualifying spots for the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

The third and fourth matchday of qualifying for the FIFA 2026 World Cup came to a close last night, concluding another dramatic round of qualifying for African nations. We take a look at the Ligue 1 players who have starred for their nations in the latest round of qualifiers.

Saïd Benrahma and Algeria victorious against Uganda

The Fennec Foxes of Algeria came from behind to win against Uganda away from home (1-2) thanks to goals from Houssem Aouar and Saïd Benrahma. The former OL midfielder scored in the 46th minute before current Lyon winger Benrahma pulled Les Verts in front to keep Algeria at the top of their qualifying group.

Meanwhile, another Lyon star in Mama Baldé scored for his nation as Guinea-Bissau managed a notable 1-1 draw against a tough Egypt side. The Wild Dogs now sit second in Group A.

Morocco thrash Congo to stay top of Group E

The Atlas Lions of Morocco thrashed Congo Brazzaville by six goals to extend their lead at the top of Group E, with Olympique de Marseille midfielder Azzedine Ounahi opening the scoring in the eighth minute. Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi started the game alongside AS Monaco ace Eliesse Ben Seghir.

WHAT A GOOAAL 🤯 Azzedine Ounahi ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/TwXomV4C5F — Équipe du Maroc (@EnMaroc) June 11, 2024

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores in Gabon victory

Olympique de Marseille forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang featured and scored in Gabon's dramatic 3-2 victory over Gambia. Former AS Saint-Étienne man Denis Bouanga also got on the scoresheet as Gabon retained their second spot in Group F.

Meanwhile, OGC Nice ace Jeremie Boga and Monaco's Wilfred Singo featured for Ivory Coast in a 0-0 draw - the Elephants still sit top of Group F ahead of Gabon.

READ MORE

>>Euro 2024 Preview: Group A