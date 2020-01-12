Caf Confederation Cup - Al Nasr SC 2-1 Bidvest Wits: Alfahama outsmart Clever Boys

Al Nasr SC recorded their maiden win in the Caf Confederation Cup Group C when they defeated winless Bidvest Wits 2-1 in Cairo, Egypt on Sunday evening.



The Clever Boys were hoping to record their maiden win in the group stage having drawn 0-0 with Al Nasr at home last month.



Gavin Hunt named Joseph Douhadji in the starting line-up as the Togolese defender filled the void left by Thulani Hltshawyo.

On the other hand, Alfahama were also desperate for their first victory in the group stage.



Khalid Almaryami, who scored Al Nasr's only goal in this stage of the tournament, started for the home side.



Al Nasr and their visitors cancelled each other out in the first half and they could not find the back of the net.

The score was 0-0 during the half-time break between the two teams.



Alfahama were the better side after the restart and they managed to open the scoring four minutes into the second half.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Wits striker Terrence Dzvukamanja scored an own goal to make it 1-0 to Al Nasr while attempting the clear the ball away.

The hosts did not sit back after breaking the deadlock as they pushed forward in numbers in search of more goals.

The pressure was mounted on Wits and they conceded again with Muhanad Alaeeli scoring in the 61st minute to make it 2-0 to Al Nasr.

Haashim Domingo, who is an attacking midfielder by trade, was introduced by the visitors in the closing stages of the match.

The former Vitoria Guimaraes playmaker made an immediate impact as he pulled one back to make it 2-1 for Wits with in the 75th minute.



However, the goal proved to be a consolation goal as the hosts contained the visitors in the closing stages nd ultimately, Al Nasr ran out 2-1 winners over Wits.



The win took Al Nasr to the second spot on the group tble, while Wits move down to the fourth place.

