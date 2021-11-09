Caesars Sportsbook announces addition of Mannings — Peyton, Eli, Archie and Cooper — as brand ambassadors

The Mannings aren't only on Monday night.

Caesars Sportsbook announced Tuesday that it has added the Peyton, Eli, Archie and Cooper Manning as brand ambassadors and will appear in advertising and will also participate in live marketing events. The partnership starts Tuesday.

"This isn't the typical partnership between a sports betting company and major talent," co-president of Caesars Digital Chris Holdren said in a statement. "We're welcoming the most acclaimed family in football history to be integrated holistically into the Caesars family. Archie, Peyton, Eli, and Cooper are extraordinary people who are champions of their communities and we're honored to partner with such a prestigious group of individuals."

As part of the partnership, bettors will have the chance to interact directly with the Mannings. The company said that the Mannings will be advocates for responsible gaming .

"We're excited to partner with the team at Caesars Sportsbook," said Peyton Manning. "We're looking forward to interacting with their customers who love sports and love football, and we know Caesars has a lot of fun initiatives planned. They place a strong emphasis on community impact, and we appreciate their support of causes that are important to us."

Archie Manning, center, with sons Peyton Manning and Eli Manning in 2009.

This comes as Peyton and Eli Manning have led a popular simulcast of ESPN's Monday Night Football in which they have brought on special guests and have analyzed the game, while adding deadpan humor.

Peyton, a former quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August. Eli, a former quarterback for the New York Giants, retired from football in January 2020. Archie, their father, played 13 seasons in the NFL from 1971-84 for the New Orleans Saints, Houston Oilers and Minnesota Vikings. Cooper is Archie's other son and brother to Peyton and Eli. Cooper's son, Arch Manning, is the top-ranked player in the 2023 recruiting class.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caesars Sportsbook adds Manning family as brand ambassadors