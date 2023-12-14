Cadillac Will Raise Its IQ with Vistiq Electric SUV for 2026

Cadillac

Cadillac is tripling down on adding new electric models to its lineup for 2026.

Known as the 2026 Cadillac Vistiq, the all-electric SUV will fit between the Lyriq and Escalade IQ.

Despite slowing EV sales and market concerns from General Motors executives, Cadillac is relying on a luxury electric future.

Cadillac continues its electric crusade by announcing another E-SUV: the 2026 Cadillac Vistiq. It's as if the luxury brand has filled its plate with impending electric vehicles and yet is hungry for more.

Sandwiched between the in-production Cadillac Lyriq and the incoming Cadillac Escalade IQ (and larger than the recently announced Optiq), the Vistiq won't be a full-size SUV, though it will feature third-row seating. Clearly, Cadillac's IQ nomenclature is here to stay.

Cadillac says the Vistiq will primarily sell to young families looking for some extra amenities, similar to the rhetoric surrounding its competitor at Chrysler and the elusive Airflow.

"Vistiq adds another compelling EV to the Cadillac lineup, reinforcing our commitment to an electric future," said John Roth, vice president of Global Cadillac. "Our brand now has an EV entry in most luxury segments, offering customers a range of choices, and Cadillac EVs will cover most luxury SUV segments across critical global markets in the next two years."

Cadillac

Representatives at Cadillac confirmed for Autoweek that the Vistiq will be sold as a model year 2026 vehicle, indicating it should arrive by late 2025. Similarly, Cadillac confirmed the Vistiq will be based on GM's premier Ultium electric infrastructure. Battery size, capacity, and range figures have yet to be released.

With the Lyriq selling now in the thousands and the made-to-order Celestiq online, Cadillac says the Vistiq will be the fifth EV to join its lineup. Behind the Escalade IQ and following production of the recently announced 2025 Cadillac Optiq, the addition of the Vistiq demonstrates GM's lofty ambitions for luxury EVs.

The Vistiq is the third Cadillac EV to be announced this year, as part of GM's commitment to announce 30 new EVs by 2025. This announcement joins the company's earlier assertion that it will build 1 million electric vehicles per year by 2025. That's only a year away at this point.

Given its shared Ultium platform, the Vistiq may be manufactured in GM's Spring Hill, Tennessee, facility, seeing as the Lyriq is produced there as well. However, Factory Zero on the border of Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan, could very well be the appropriate facility for scaling Vistiq production in the near future.

While the Lyriq and Celestiq (hand-built at GM's tech center in Warren, Michigan) both draw from new-age lines, the Vistiq appears much more traditional, perhaps even serving as a dwarfed Escalade IQ. Similarly, the Vistiq could fill in as an electric replacement for the aging gasoline-powered XT6 three-row crossover. Either way, Cadillac is banking on a steep curve of luxury electric sales in the not-so-distant future.

In the face of production delays, can GM kickstart its EV strategy in 2024, especially as it pertains to Cadillac? Please share your thoughts below.