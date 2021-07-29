Cadillac Fairview and Team Canada celebrate athlete Homecoming event at CF Sherway Gardens on August 12

The event will feature performances by four-time JUNO Awards Nominee elijah woods &

2021's One to Watch Artist JESSIA, celebrating Team Canada's accomplishments at Tokyo 2020



TORONTO, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Cadillac Fairview (CF), the official home of Team Canada, and the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) are welcoming home and celebrating Team Canada athletes through an outdoor drive-in celebration at CF Sherway Gardens on Thursday, August 12 from 7:00 to 10:00pm.

Team Canada X Cadillac Fairview Homecoming (CNW Group/Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited)

The Homecoming event offers the first chance for Canadians to gather to celebrate Team Canada athletes' after their inspirational performances at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The celebration will feature appearances from Olympians, including CF sponsored athletes, Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan, currently representing Team Canada in beach volleyball.

The event will feature a special performance by musical guests elijah woods and JESSIA, best known for their upbeat Top 10 charting hits 'lights' and "I'm not Pretty", respectively, who will each perform their chart topping hit singles as part of the festivities. The event rounds out CF's summer-long Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games campaign featuring an inspiring athlete video series and onsite experiences across all 18 CF shopping centres.

Tickets will be available online starting Tuesday, August 3 with spots limited to 120 cars. To secure tickets, guests are encouraged to visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/team-canada-homecoming-at-cf-sherway-gardens-tickets-161221727527. Fans and supporters can also tune in via YouTube Live to show their support and celebrate from home.

"We're extremely proud of Team Canada, especially our talented roster of eight female athletes, for their efforts in Tokyo," said Andy Traynor, General Manager, CF Sherway Gardens. "The Homecoming event is our way to rally our enthusiastic community and fans to show our collective pride and support of their resilience and determination during a difficult year, and celebrate what they've achieved at Tokyo 2020 this summer."

"Our athletes have accomplished extraordinary things in Tokyo already this summer and we know Canadians want to celebrate them upon their return," said Jacquie Ryan, Chief Brand and Commercial Officer of the Canadian Olympic Committee. "After being prevented from traveling to Tokyo, we're so happy that our partners at Cadillac Fairview are stepping up to offer Team Canada fans the chance to safely gather to cheer on our athletes both live and online."

Who: Cadillac Fairview, Team Canada Athletes and Alumni, CF Team Canada Athletes Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan and musical guests elijah woods and JESSIA.



What: Cadillac Fairview hosts Outdoor Drive-in Homecoming Celebration for Team Canada featuring athlete appearances and entertainment by elijah woods and JESSIA. Team Canada partner Sobeys Inc, the Official Grocer of Team Canada, will host a complimentary mobile food experience and complimentary Oreo and Ritz snacks courtesy of COC partner, Mondelez, will be provided to each guest.



Where: CF Sherway Gardens

Located in the NE Parking lot (corner of The Queensway and Sherway Gardens Rd.)

25 The West Mall

Etobicoke, ON M9C 1B8



When: Thursday, August 12, 2021

7:00pm - 10:00 p.m. (doors open at 6pm)



How: On-site attendance is available to ticket holders. A live-stream of the event will be available via YouTube Live for Canadians nationwide to experience the festivities.

Admission details:

Tickets are $15.00 and are required for each car. Proof of purchase (ticket/email confirmation) is required to enter the parking lot on a first come first serve basis.

Guests will have access to property washrooms. An outdoor washroom will be set up for patrons, including an accessible washroom. Guests are required to be 2-metres apart to ensure physical distancing requirements while waiting in line, and face masks or coverings should be worn when using the on-site washrooms.

Team Canada partner Sobeys Inc. will offer a mobile food experience.

Face masks and coverings are required where physical distancing is not possible.

Based on provincial guidelines, each car must be limited to less than 10 persons (within one household).

All vehicles will be positioned at least 2-metres apart

Pets are not permitted.

Alcohol is not permitted.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class real estate across retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use asset classes. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $35 billion of assets across the Americas and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe and Asia.

Internationally, CF invests in communities with like-minded partners, including Stanhope in the UK, Lincoln Property Company in the U.S., and Multiplan in Brazil. The company's Canadian portfolio comprises 68 landmark properties, including the Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future, CF's Purpose is Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow. Learn more at cadillacfairview.com and follow CF on LinkedIn.

About The Canadian Olympic Committee

The Canadian Olympic Committee leads the achievement of Team Canada's podium success and advances Olympic values across Canada. Independent and predominantly privately funded, the COC delivers the resources that Canada's elite athletes need to perform at their best and give their everything every day. By sharing our athletes' stories, we inspire all Canadians through the power of sport: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

