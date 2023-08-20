Cadillac embraces underdog mentality after D2 runner-up finish

Aug. 20—CADILLAC — The Cadillac Vikings are coming off their first trip to the Division 2 state volleyball finals in program history. But some still doubt the perennial powerhouse.

Michelle Brines is entering her 31st season as a head coach — and her 23rd season steering the Cadillac ship. She still gets a kick out of people doubting Cadillac.

Cadillac is coming off a historic postseason run that ended with a Division 2 runner-up finish, 10th consecutive Big North Conference title — sharing with Traverse City Central — and 17th straight district title.

Most of the team wasn't born yet when Cadillac started winning this much, and after almost 20 years of domination, Brines said Cadillac still hasn't gotten the flowers they deserve.

Prepdigs.com did a story on some dark horses for this upcoming volleyball season, and Cadillac was left out. Mount Pleasant, a team Cadillac scrimmaged several times this summer, was mentioned along with several other schools.

"I was OK with that, so we're not mentioned at all," Brines said. "I like that for us, to not have the expectations. We have the expectations, and I think people still don't want to play us. My husband said to me, 'Trust me, that Grand Haven guy is not happy about you being in his district now, no matter if he is good or not.'"

The players on the team sometimes get annoyed about the coach sharing the negative press, but Brines lets it be known that no one outside of Cadillac is taking them seriously.

"I always pass that stuff to them," Brines said. "If I see somebody say something on social media or in an article, I'll clip it. The players do get annoyed. I drive that into them because I want them to have that chip on their shoulders."

Cadillac scrimmaged Ludington last season. That matched ended in a 26-24 win for the Vikings. Afterward, the Ludington coach approached Brines to say he was pleased that Cadillac isn't in their district.

The Vikings are now in Division 1 after spending time in Division 2. Cadillac will drive south to Grand Haven to play district games because the incoming ninth-grade class was larger than last year's graduating class.

The basketball team is getting bumped from Division 2 to Division 1 as well, but they are traveling east to Midland to play district games. Cadillac has one of the lowest enrollments among Division 1 schools in the state.

"(Cadillac Athletic Director) Fred (Bryant) showed me the map, and I said, 'How does this make sense to anyone if they are looking at the map right now?'" Brines said. "It's a challenge, and we're up for the challenge."

Brines has coached in Division 1 during her first five years of coaching, so she is aware of the different kinds of talent in D1. But the talent level of the Vikings is just as good.

The Vikings lost four seniors from last year's runner-up team but have four seniors this season along with many returners, including first-team all-stater and 2022 Record-Eagle Volleyball Player of the Year in senior Carrisa Musta.

"The state semifinals and state finals, I felt, was Carrisa's coming out party," Brines said. "She played so well that weekend. Better than I'd ever seen her play, and it's going to be weird when she leaves because we've had her for four years. We've enjoyed it ever since."

The over 6-foot-tall middle blocker spent the offseason playing club volleyball. When Musta isn't playing volleyball, she is thinking about volleyball because she wants to help Cadillac continue thriving. Brines noted that Musta has progressed from last season.

Musta capped off her junior season with a team-high in kills (505) and blocks (189).

Muskegon Mona Shores coach Kathy Hellmann told Brines this summer during a tournament she believes, after watching Musta help the Vikings win, that she saw improvement in her game.

Brines credits former football coach Sean Jackson because he had the volleyball team in the gym all offseason.

"He worked with a lot of the players that are on my team this year," Brines said. "I attribute that to him, and I thanked him because I can tell they are stronger because of what they did in his class. No matter what happened, he was positive with me. He was a positive to my girls, and I'm benefiting from that this year."

Musta, Reina McMahon, Kenzie Johns and Adri Beydoun are the remaining seniors on the team from the state finals run. Brines has plans to use these seniors on the floor for all six rotations.

"I'm excited about that," Brines said. "It's been a while since I've had that."

Brines allowed the junior varsity players to try out against the varsity team during practices because their skill level rose compared to years past.

"We're doing something new this year where the JV is trying out with the varsity just because we have two sophomores that are going to be on our team, and our JV team is very skilled," Brines said.

Sophomore Ari Brain has a mix of basketball skills that will translate to being a libero. Sophomore Grace Zubac is a defensive player the Vikings can rely on. Sophomore Sophie Club is expected to go back and forth because the Vikings are waiting for a player to heal from an injury.

"This sophomore group of girls is strong, and all love volleyball," Brines said. "What I like about the sophomores is that they're not timid whatsoever."

Cadillac began its season on Aug. 18 against Comstock Park before the Vikings' home opener on Aug. 25 against Escanaba.