Caden Wilson, Hampton Roderick shine at 2023 Bash at the Beach

The 2023 Bash at the Beach concluded Saturday night as all eight Mideastern Conference teams competed in the two day event.

Scrimmages consisted of two, 12 minute quarters that gave players a solid test before the season opener next Friday.

While this list mosley consists of familiar names, a few standout players made a name for themselve this weekend.

Here are the top Wilmington-area high school football performance's from the 2023 Bash at the Beach.

WHAT WE LEARNED 2023 Bash at the Beach: What we learned from Day 1 of Wilmington-area football scrimmages

OFFENSE 32 Wilmington-area offensive high school football players to watch in 2023

DEFENSE 32 Wilmington-area high school defensive players to watch in 2023

Hampton Roderick, Jr., Laney: The wideout didn't waste any time showing his skills against Wallace-Rose Hill on Friday night, catching four passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns.

Kolbe Little, Jr., Laney: The Laney quarterback threw for over 250 yards and four touchdowns in the Bucs two quarter scrimmage against the Bulldogs.

Eric Mosley, Sr., North Brunswick: Despite not playing much at running back, Mosley made the most of his opportunities, scoring from 72 yards out against Whiteville.

Jameson Prince, Sr., South Brunswick: Prince tossed one touchdown while rushing for another in the Cougars tie with East Bladen.

Quinn Williams, Jr. South Brunswick: Williams rushed for two touchdowns on the night.

Caden Wilson, Sr., Topsail: Wilson was a highlight machine in the Pirates 28-14 win over Northside, recording a pick-six and scampering for a long touchdown run.

Elijah Hebron, Sr., Topsail: The Topsail quarterback used his legs to pick up several first downs while throwing two touchdown passes on the night.

JaQuell Davis, Soph., West Brunswick: The Trojans new running back scored twice and rushed for nearly 100 yards as West Brunswick topped Kinston.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: 2023 Bash at the Beach top performers