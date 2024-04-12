Caden Thurman leads Wolfe City to District 14-2A track and field team title

Apr. 12—HONEY GROVE — Four-time state champion Caden Thurman won three events to lead the Wolfe City Wolves to the District 14-2A track and field title.

Thurman, who has won state in cross country, the 3200 and 1600 runs, won the 3200 in 10 minutes, 43.11 seconds, the 800 in 2:01.22 and ran a leg on Wolfe City's 4x400 relay team that won in 3:33.04. Also on the relay were Austin Campbell, Brodie Hillary and Jarrett Tisdale.

Hillary won the 400 (51.16) and ran on the Wolves' 4x200 relay that won in 1:32.62. Also running on that relay were Ryan Wallace, Jadon Fornigilia and Luke George.

Wallace ran on Wolfe City's victorious 4x100 relay (44.06) along with Carson Herron, H.D. Davis and Jadon Fornigilia.

Herron won the pole vault (11 feet, 6 inches) and was second in the high jump (6-2).

Wolfe City scored 198 points as Whitewright was second (138), followed by Honey Grove (117), Tom Bean (84), Celeste (40), Sam Rayburn (26) and Trenton.

Honey Grove won the varsity girls team title with 161 points, followed by Wolfe City (115), Whitewright (94), Trenton (86), Tom Bean (69), Bland (68), Celeste (14) and Sam Rayburn (8).

Ella Hale of Wolfe City won the girls 300 hurdles (50.10) and ran a leg on Wolfe City's victorious 4x400 relay (4:20.97). Joining Hale on the relay were Elizabeth Gardner, Cameron Williams and Lyric Sandlin.

Williams won the triple jump (34-3 3/4)

Gardner won the 800 (2:34.19).

Saddie Soto of Bland took the girls 1600 (5:56.37) and 3200 (13.33.00).

Addison Cote of Bland won the long jump (15-4) and was second in the 400 (1:04.67).

The top four finishers in each event advanced to the area meet.

District 14-2A Track and Field Meet

April 3

Honey Grove

VARSITY BOYS

Team standings — 1. Wolfe City 198, 2. White4wright 138, 3. Honey Grove 117, 4. Tom Bean 84, 5. Celeste 40, 6. Sam Rayburn 26, 7. Trenton 10.

100-meter dash — 3. H.D. Davis, Wolfe City, 11.45; 4. Koree Houston, Wolfe City, 11.70; 5. Aiden Oslin, Celeste, 11.71.

200-meter dash — 2. Ryan Wallace, Wolfe City, 22.74; 4. Luke George, Wolfe City, 23.11; 5. Koree Houton, Wolfe City, 23.73.

400-meter run — 1. Brodie Hillary, Wolfe City, 51.16; 4. Austin Campbell, Wolfe City, 54.03.

800-meter run — 1. Caden Thurman, Wolfe City, 2:01.22; 2. Austin Campbell, Wolfe City, 2:08.88; 6. Henry Waller, Celeste, 2:21.56.

1600-meter run — 3. Raul Martinez, Wolfe City, 5:02.27; 4. Angel Olvera, Wolfe City, 5:03.02; 5. Anthony Aldana, Wolfe City, 5:05.53.

3200-meter run — 1. Caden Thurman, Wolfe City, 10:43.11; 2. Angel Olvera, Wolfe City, 11:00.21; 5. Raul Martinez, Wolfe City, 11:09.62.

110-meter hurdles — 5. Brock Stewart, Celeste, 17.00; 6. Carson Herron, Wolfe City, 17.04.

300-meter hurdles — 2. Jarrett Tisdale, Wolfe City 42.41; 3. Brock Stewart, Celeste, 43.44; 4. Carson Herron, Wolfe City, 43.44.

4x100-meter relay — 1. Wolfe City (Ryan Wallace, Carson Herron, H.D. Davis, Jadon Fornigilia), 44.06; 4. Celeste (Case Reisor, Tristan Slaton, Aiden Oslin, Brock Stewart), 46.24.

4x200-meter relay — 1. Wolfe City (Ryan Wallace, Brodie Hillary, Jadon Fornigilia, Luke George), 1:32.62; 4. Celeste (Aiden Oslin, Tristan Slaton, Case Reisor, Jaxson Scott), 1:39.52.

4x400-meter relay — 1. Wolfe City (Caden Thurman, Austin Campbell, Brodie Hillary, Jarrett Tisdale), 3:33.04; 5. Celeste (Henry Waller, Jaxson Scott, Tristan Slaton, Case Reisor), 3:52.06.

Shot put — 4. Santi Marquez, Wolfe City, 38-8; 5. Gage Sanders, Wolfe City, 38-5.

Discus — 3. Dalton Kayvian, Celeste, 111-8 1/2; 5. Noah Adams, Wolfe City, 107-10; 6. Brock Stewart, Celeste, 105-3.

Triple jump — 4. Landin Tomiello, Wolfe City, 37-10; 6. Harry Martinez, Wolfe City, 35-10.

High jump — 2. Carson Herron, Wolfe City, 6-2; 4. Jarrett Tisdale, Wolfe City, 5-6; 5. Jaxson Scott, Celeste, 5-4.

Pole vault — 1. Carson Herron, Wolfe City, 11-6; 5. Jarrett Tisdale, Wolfe City, 9-6.

Team standings — 1. Honey Grove 161, 2. Wolfe City 115, 3. Whitewright 94, 4. Trenton 86, 5. Tom Bean 69, 6. Bland 68, 7. Celeste 14, 8. Sam Rayburn 8.

100-meter dash — 4. Alyssa Guiette, Wolfe City, 13.33; 6. Maci Melton, Celeste, 13.98.

200-meter dash — 5. Natalie Vasquez, Celeste, 29.06; 6. Taylin Karl, Wolfe City, 29.30.

400-meter dash — 2. Addison Cote, Bland, 1:04.67; 4. Cameron Williams, Wolfe City, 1:05.62.

800-meter run — 1. Elizabeth Gardner, Wolfe City, 2:34.19; 2. Katelyn Ferguson, Wolfe City, 2:39.37; 3. Courtney Horton, Wolfe City, 2:42.46; 5. Jessica Ramirez, Bland, 2:50.65.

1600-meter run — 1. Sadie Soto, Bland, 5:56.37; 2. Elena Ramirez, Bland, 6:15.21; 4. Graycee Quirl, Wolfe City, 6:31.33; 6. Audrey Buck, Wolfe City, 6:46.37.

3200-meter run — 1. Sadie Soto, Bland, 13:33.00; 3. Elena Ramirez, Bland, 14:13.26; 4. Audrey Buck, Wolfe City, 14:30.77.

100-meter hurdles — 6. Chloi Tomiello, Wolfe City, 19.84.

300-meter hurdles — 1. Ella Hale, Wolfe City, 50.10; 3. Nicole Spencer, Bland, 53.53; 5. Lyric Sandlin, Wolfe City, 54.81.

4x100-meter relay — 3. Wolfe City, 53.31; 5. Celeste, 55.64.

4x200-meter relay — 4. Wolfe City, 1:56.90; 5. Celeste, 2:04.86.

4x400-meter relay — 1. Wolfe City (Ella Hale, Elizabeth Gardner, Cameron Williams, Lyric Sandlin), 4:20.97; 5. Bland, 4:34.05.

Long jump — 1. Addison Cote, Bland, 15-4; 4. Alyssa Guiette, Wolfe City, 14-10.

Shot put — 5. Kennedy Compton, Celeste, 26-2.

Discus — 6. Kennedy Compton, Celeste, 75-4 1/2.

Triple jump — 1. Cameron Williams, Wolfe City, 34-3 3/4.

High jump — 3. Alyssa Guiette, Wolfe City, 4-10.