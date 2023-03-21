Caden Sterns seemingly responds to fans who wanted Broncos to add a safety

The Denver Broncos were in the market for a safety during NFL free agency.

The Broncos showed interest in Nick Scott and C.J. Gardner-Johnson before they joined the Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions, respectively. Kareem Jackson, who will turn 35 next month, is an unsigned free agent and Denver appeared to be seeking a possible replacement.

Broncos fans were well aware of — and excited about — the team’s interest in Gardner-Johnson, so it’s no surprise that fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment when CJGJ signed with the Lions on Sunday evening.

Caden Sterns, who is the in-house candidate to replace Jackson, seemingly took notice of the fans who hoped the team would sign a free agent safety.

“Keep that same energy. Still love you guys though,” Sterns tweeted with a laughing crying emoji on Sunday night.

Sterns tweeted this shortly after CJGJ landed in Detroit:

🤣🤣🤣 — Caden Sterns (@CSterns_7) March 20, 2023

With limited salary cap space available, Denver seems to be done making big splashes in free agency. That presumably means Sterns is now the top candidate to start in Jackson’s place this fall.

Sterns is a starting-caliber safety, but he missed 12 games with injuries last year and two games in 2021. Before that, he missed multiple games with the Texas Longhorns in college. It’s not a matter of Sterns having the talent, it’s a matter of him staying on the field.

Through two seasons in the NFL, Sterns has totaled 49 tackles, nine pass breakups, four interceptions and two sacks in 20 games (five starts). As the roster stands now, Sterns is projected to start across from Justin Simmons as a strong safety in 2023.

