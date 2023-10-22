How Caden Prieskorn has helped Ole Miss football and Lane Kiffin turn their run game around

AUBURN, Ala. — Ole Miss football unlocked tight end Caden Prieskorn in the passing game for the first time in a 28-21 win over Auburn Saturday, finding him twice for 63 yards.

But Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart said that Prieskorn's most significant impact has come elsewhere.

"I feel like it's pretty self-explanatory, how you watch the run game when he wasn't in vs. now with him being in," Dart said. "It's almost like having another offensive lineman out there."

It wasn't long ago that the Ole Miss rushing attack was a source of consternation. With Prieskorn sidelined by an injury in Ole Miss' first three games of the season, the Rebels (6-1, 3-1 SEC) produced underwhelming rushing performances in three of their first four games.

Prieskorn's first game back in the fold saw Ole Miss struggle again on the ground against Alabama, posting just 56 rushing yards.

But the three ensuing efforts in the ground game have been positive. The Rebels rushed for 223 yards this week against the Tigers (3-4, 0-4), marking the third consecutive week in which they've racked up at least 196 yards on the ground.

Though it would probably like to be more efficient, Ole Miss' rushing yardage totals now rank around where you'd expect them to. With 189 rushing yards per game, the Rebels sit third in the SEC.

Certainly, the 6-foot-5, 255-pound Prieskorn has played his part in the resurgence.

So has Quinshon Judkins, who has not always found it as easy this season as he did in 2022, when he led the SEC in rushing yards as a true freshman.

After topping out at 60 rushing yards in his first four games this season, Judkins has surpassed the 100-yard mark in two of his last three contests.

He carried the ball 21 times for 124 yards and a touchdown against the Tigers — good for 5.9 yards per rush and his most efficient outing of the season so far.

Judkins grew up in Pike Road, Alabama, roughly 45 miles Southwest of Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Typically one who is careful to say the right things, Judkins told reporters that he did his best to treat week like any other. Once the final whistle sounded, he took it in.

"Once we got the win, I was happy," Judkins said.

In the buildup to the contest, his teammates could tell there was a change.

"Coming into practices, usually Quinshon's one of the guys that's kind of laughing around with everybody," Dart said. "But he had his headphones in every single day, kind of being in his locker, being in the zone. I know this one meant a lot to him."

The Tigers bring out the best in Judkins. In a home win over Auburn last season, he ran for 139 yards and two touchdowns, finding the end zone a third time in the passing game.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

