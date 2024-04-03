Caden Hinker basketball skills camp set to return in May

Apr. 3—MITCHELL — Caden Hinker, a current Augustana men's basketball player and 2022 Mitchell High School graduate, is set to host his third annual basketball skills camp this May.

Open to all boys and girls entering kindergarten through eighth grade, the two-day camp will be held May 28 and 29 at the MHS Gym and costs $50 per camper.

Kindergarten through second grade will compete from 11 a.m. to noon, third through fifth grades from noon to 1 p.m. and sixth through eighth grades from 1-2 p.m.

Registration forms

can be found online at kernelcamps.com.

This past season, Hinker played in all 30 games, starting eight, for the Vikings. The sophomore averaged 7.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, as Augustana went 19-11.