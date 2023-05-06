Caden Brown announces an all-Big Ten top four that includes Rutgers football

New York defensive lineman Caden Brown has Rutgers football in his final four with a possible summer decision looming. All four of Brown’s finalists are Big Ten programs.

Brown, one of the top recruits from New York, included Rutgers along with Maryland, Michigan State and Penn State. A calss of 2023 recruit, Brown is a standout edge player from Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn, N.Y.). He is 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds.

According to On3, Brown is a four-star recruit and the top player in New York for this recruiting cycle.

Not making the cutdown for Brown are programs that offered such as Cincinnati, Liberty, Nebraska, Syracuse, Washington and West Virginia.

In March, Brown took a visit to Penn State. In early April, he was on campus at Rutgers, arguably the program he has visited the most.

He posted his cutdown to four early on Saturday afternoon.

Brown is powerful and explosive off the edge. He has good balance and has shown the ability to dominate at an Erasmus Hall program that is among the best in the region.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire