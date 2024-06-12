Caden Branston commits to Colorado State football over Arizona State, Iowa State and others

The Colorado State football Class of 2025 is underway with a commitment from a player who chose the Rams over several power programs.

Defensive lineman Caden Branston from Peoria, Arizona announced his verbal pledge to join CSU in a post on X Wednesday.

He's listed as a 6-foot-3, 270-pound defensive lineman. Branston is ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and he has reported offers from Arizona State, Iowa State, Washington State and Boston College, among others.

He had 52 tackles and 5.5 sacks last team to help Liberty High School go 12-1 and win a state title in 2023 as a junior.

Branston was on an official recruiting visit to CSU last weekend. He also had plans for visits Iowa State and Arizona State.

He's the first player to publicly announce his commitment to CSU's 2025 class, although others are expected to announce soon.

