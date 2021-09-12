Cade York sets record at Tiger Stadium, breaks it in the second half

If there is one constant with this LSU Tigers football team, it has to do with one man. He wears No. 36.

Tigers kicker Cade York was one of the bright spots of the game between LSU and McNeese. While head coach Ed Orgeron still has plenty to address with the team, their kicking game isn’t one of them. The team’s punt Avery Atkins has shown the ability to boot the ball and be a solid tackler on special teams.

Then you have preseason All-American kicker Cade York, as he showed last season against the Florida Gators, he is a weapon from deep. He nailed a 57-yard field goal in the Swamp to give LSU the upset win. York showed off his kicking prowess against McNeese on Saturday night in Death Valley once again.

List

Instant Analysis: Five takeaways from the LSU-McNeese game

Late in the second quarter, McNeese punted the ball to LSU after going three and out. The Tigers starting from their own 44-yard line. The offense only mustered up 19 yards and set up a 55-yard attempt for York. He stepped up and nailed the kick to give LSU the 17-0 lead heading into the half. That kick set a Tiger Stadium record for the longest field goal made. That record stood for all of one quarter of play.

The offense got the ball following another three and out from McNeese at midfield. This time the offense could only get 12 yards on six plays before York trotted onto the field once again. He nailed a 56-yard field goal with 14:55 left in the game, breaking his own record.

Cade York is now 12/14 from 50+ yards out in his Tigers career. If it comes down to a big-time kick for LSU, they can rest easy knowing the Texas native has plenty of leg to convert from anywhere.