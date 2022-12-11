Cade York really wanted to kick the 67 yarder before halftime vs. Bengals

As the Cleveland Browns attempted a Hail Mary from midfield as the clock expired in the second quarter, rookie Cade York could be seen pleading his case to attempt the 67-yard field goal against the Cincinnati Bengals.

We know York has the leg to boot a kick that fall, but his inconsistencies rightfully give the Browns a bit of pause. And also the fact they are playing in the midwest in December. York is 1-for-1 on the day as the Browns trail the Bengals 13-3 at halftime. Perhaps York will get his chance for heroics in this game still as the Browns look to battle back against their AFC North rivals.

Cade York begged to get to try that 68 yard field goal attempt and wasn't happy he didn't get the chance: pic.twitter.com/chCQdnIzWh — Jared Mueller (@JaredKMueller) December 11, 2022

List

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Browns trade down, land Lukas Van Ness and Byron Young

Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft Lukas Van Ness

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire