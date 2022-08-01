Cade York impressing early in training camp

One of the most important additions to the Cleveland Browns may have come in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. After a couple of trade downs during the event left the team with extra selections, the Browns used one of those selections to draft York.

While a fourth-round pick, especially as low as #124, is not expected to have an instant impact on a team, York could be the exception. Along with DT Perrion Winfrey, York made the preseason ‘All-Rookie Team‘ prediction from NFL.com.

During offseason activities, York was impressive. He even knocked in an over 60-yard field goal at the Berea complex.

Training camp has brought more of the same for the kicker. Saturday, perfect:

Cade York goes 6-for-6 on field goals, with long of 48. Would've been good from 60. #Browns — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) July 30, 2022

Monday, perfect:

#Browns rookie Cade York with another 6-for-6 FG performance. Long was 51. Good by a ton. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) August 1, 2022

We get a little bit of a look at that long field goal that crosses the goal post above the video, highlighting just how far it really went:

#Browns K Cade York continues to impress, this from over 50 yards pic.twitter.com/nA0SKzvNha — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) August 1, 2022

Outside of QB Deshaun Watson and WR Amari Cooper, York’s addition could be the most important for the team this year. So far so good in practice. Now we wait to see it in a game.

