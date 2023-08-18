Cade York finds misses vs. Eagles 'so disappointing,' regrets not getting one more shot

PHILADELPHIA — The competitor inside Cade York wasn't going to be satisfied unless there was another chance.

"Oh, so badly," the second-year kicker said after the Browns' 18-18 tie with the Philadelphia Eagles in Thursday's preseason game. "Definitely disappointing for that to happen and wanted a shot to get back out there and do something from a long distance. Just who I am. I kind of want to go back out there. So disappointing, but it's what it is. Moving on."

It was all lining up for York to put all of the negativity which had swirled around him outside of the Browns' facility through the preseason. He had already knocked through a trio of field goals, including a pair from 43 yards, when he went out in an 18-18 game and two minutes remaining.

All York had to do was make a 47-yarder, which he didn't. He pushed it to the right, just like the two misses in the two previous preseason game.

However, there was a yellow beacon of redemption resting on the ground. The Eagles were flagged for an illegal formation, giving York another chance from 41 yards.

It was a chance, this time, he pulled wide left by the thinnest of margins. It appeared on replays that his plant foot may have slipped slightly in the process of the kick, but York wasn't going to sit on an excuse.

"I have to go back and watch it," York said. "I think it was maybe just a little bit of overcompensation for the first one. Again, I'm hitting the ball well, not having an issue. Just, again, trying to peak at the right time. Season's in three weeks now."

The question, though, is what York has done in the preseason going to make his presence on the roster for the Sept. 10 season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals a certainty. There's been no attempt to bring in outside competition for the 2022 fourth-round pick out of LSU so far by the Browns, and no real roster spot to use for that person anyways.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has said repeatedly over the last two weeks he has confidence in York, who dealt with similar inconsistencies during his rookie season. He reiterated on Thursday night the same stance "that's something that I think he'll continue to work through."

Some 25 yards down the corridor from where Stefanski was speaking, the players who helped to put the Browns in position to possibly win the battle of backups were echoing their coach's comments.

"Cade’s the ultimate competitor," said rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who started and played the first half. "The preseason is all about opportunities to showcase what you’ve got, and I know he’s been working extremely hard behind the scenes and gets a lot of scrutiny for stuff he does, so I’ve got his back 100%. I know he’s going to respond from this and I missed a couple of throws today. I didn’t have the most perfect game either."

The thing York is struggling to square is the fact that, when it's not a game, it's not been a problem. The issues aren't coming while he's on a practice field in Berea or, in this week's case, south Philadelphia.

During Tuesday's joint practice with the Eagles, York made all six field goal tries. That kind of number has been pretty much consistent for him throughout training camp.

"I don't think the preseason so far has been a good indication of how I've been kicking so far," York said. "I mean, in training camp it only means so much, but I think I've missed one kick out of like 40, 45. Still hitting the ball well. I've just had that right miss a couple times and just got to pull it back down the middle and keep going."

