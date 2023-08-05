Cade Stover makes Mackey Award watch list

Ohio State tight end Cade Stover decided to put off NFL dreams for another year in Columbus, and there’s a good chance that it could pay off as one of the best years a tight end has ever had in the Scarlet and Gray. If so, then there’s a potential for some good things at the end of the 2023 rainbow.

One of those things would be for Stover to be in the running for the Mackey Award that goes to college football’s best tight end annually. So far so good because on Friday he was named to the Macky Award’s preseason watch list along with 47 other players.

Stover was a semifinalist for the Mackey Award in 2022, one that saw him haul in 36 catches for 406 yards and six touchdowns. The thought is that he will take an even further step in 2023 and potentially be one of the first tight ends off the board in the NFL draft this coming spring.

So far, the Buckeyes have had nine players appear on the parade of college football preseason watch lists and we’ll continue to follow even more that are announced as we progress towards the start of the 2023 season.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire