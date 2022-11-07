Cade Otton's best plays vs. Rams Week 9

The Associated Press

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) The Jets' defense shut down Josh Allen, Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and Greg Zuerlein kicked a go-ahead 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining to lift New York to a stunning 20-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. With the game tied at 17, the Jets got the ball at their own 4 and 7:53 left - and they hit the ground running. After marching downfield to the Bills 18 on eight straight running plays against a weary Buffalo defense, Wilson connected with Denzel Mims for 12 yards on third-and-5.