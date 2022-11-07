Cade Otton's best plays vs. Rams Week 9
Watch the best plays by Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton vs. the Los Angeles Rams from Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.
Watch the best plays by Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton vs. the Los Angeles Rams from Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.
Giants safety Xavier McKinney announced that he injured his hand during a bye-week ATV accident while sight-seeing in Cabo.
The Giants will be without starting safety Xavier McKinney for at least a month following an ATV accident.
The Samoans have the chance to avenge their 60-6 defeat by the hosts at the start of the tournament.
The first nine weeks of the 2022 NFL season have come and gone. We move on to Week 10 and look at which teams are next on the NFL bye weeks schedule.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) The Jets' defense shut down Josh Allen, Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and Greg Zuerlein kicked a go-ahead 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining to lift New York to a stunning 20-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. With the game tied at 17, the Jets got the ball at their own 4 and 7:53 left - and they hit the ground running. After marching downfield to the Bills 18 on eight straight running plays against a weary Buffalo defense, Wilson connected with Denzel Mims for 12 yards on third-and-5.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Tom Brady stepped to the podium and reiterated how good it felt to stop his longest losing streak in 20 years. Brady tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to rookie Cade Otton with 9 seconds remaining, giving the Bucs a sloppy but confidence-boosting 16-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a matchup of the past two NFL champions. Brady took over with 44 seconds left and went 5 of 6 for 60 yards on the game-winning drive, the record 55th of his career.
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
With Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season mostly in the books, let's take a look at the updated power rankings heading into Week 10.
Derek Carr and Davante Adams start fast but the offense fizzles in the second half.
A few Patriots players apparently observed Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard calling out their offensive plays at the line of scrimmage in Sunday's game.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel tells Justin Fields to stop tearing up his team's defense during Sunday's game.
Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet with ESPN colleague Tedy Bruschi and he was forced to pay up in the best way possible.
We are at the midpoint of the NFL season. How does the NFL playoff picture look for both conferences at the season's halfway point?
Rodgers could have been traded to the Broncos for a package similar to what that franchise gave up for Russell Wilson. Don’t let anyone tell you differently.
“There are things in-house that we’ll talk about man to man and all that kind of stuff that could be addressed.”
A big win by LSU pushed the Tigers into the top 10 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll that saw Alabama, Clemson tumbled after road losses.
Tyreek Hill admits what we were all thinking as Justin Fields rushed for 178 yards on Sunday.
A six-time Pro Bowler beloved in Indianapolis for his time as Peyton Manning’s center, Saturday has only coached at the high school level.
Here's what Frank Reich said about Matt Judon's game-wrecking performance
The Green Bay Packers quarterback threw three ugly interceptions against the Detroit Lions’ usually porous defense. This time he couldn’t blame his receivers